Brahman Capital Corp. Sells 6,781 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Brahman Capital Corp. lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 3.6% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $49,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 254.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $606.52 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $549.59 and a one year high of $825.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $618.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $695.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $758.38.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

