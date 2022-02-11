Bramshill Investments LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 93.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 178.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HASI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.44. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

