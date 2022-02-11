Bramshill Investments LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in OneMain by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 14.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 25.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

OMF opened at $53.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.84 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

