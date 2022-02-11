Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases 3,635 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 24.5% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 134,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at $3,118,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 128,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 567,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after buying an additional 420,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,741. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $29.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -129.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

