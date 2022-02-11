Bramshill Investments LLC Raises Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEP. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 72,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

