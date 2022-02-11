Bramshill Investments LLC Reduces Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Bramshill Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,280 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 12.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,226,000 after buying an additional 141,401 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MC traded down $5.51 on Friday, reaching $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,722. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average of $63.11.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

