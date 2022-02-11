Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 113 ($1.53) to GBX 110 ($1.49) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 117 ($1.58).

LON BREE opened at GBX 90.60 ($1.23) on Tuesday. Breedon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 82 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 113.92 ($1.54). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.57.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

