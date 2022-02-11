Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Shares Down 0.3%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €74.90 ($86.09) and last traded at €75.30 ($86.55). Approximately 239,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €75.50 ($86.78).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion and a PE ratio of 23.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.54.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Company Profile (ETR:BNR)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.