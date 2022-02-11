BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Separately, Bradesco Corretora upgraded BRF from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.38.

BRF stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. BRF has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.54.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). BRF had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that BRF will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BRF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 850,609 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,964 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BRF by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,333,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BRF by 1,919.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

