Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE MNRL traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,784. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.25 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $365,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $523,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12,023.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.