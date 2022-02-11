Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $3.82 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.