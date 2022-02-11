Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after buying an additional 1,928,850 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after buying an additional 1,008,644 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after buying an additional 914,746 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $48,204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brinker International by 107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EAT stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

