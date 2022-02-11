Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,442 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 0.8% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $354,350,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,885 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $246,128,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,708,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.93. The company had a trading volume of 165,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,748,953. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.