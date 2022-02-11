British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,300 by Royal Bank of Canada

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($43.95) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.74) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.92) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,556 ($48.09).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,286 ($44.44) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,923.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,733.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,297 ($44.58). The stock has a market cap of £75.40 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

