Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.21%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

