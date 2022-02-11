Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,274 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 646.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,368,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,454,000 after purchasing an additional 721,846 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

