Brokerages Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $7.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,232,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,329,000 after acquiring an additional 202,584 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 166,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.36. 3,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.26. ABM Industries has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $55.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

