Brokerages Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Announce -$4.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post ($4.88) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($6.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.43). argenx posted earnings of ($4.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($8.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.27) to ($7.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($19.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($23.95) to ($16.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover argenx.
ARGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.26.
ARGX traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.22. The stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,950. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 1.10. argenx has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.75.
About argenx
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on argenx (ARGX)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.