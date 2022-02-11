Brokerages Expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to report sales of $2.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21 billion. Arconic posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year sales of $7.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arconic.

ARNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 27,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,230. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. Arconic has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

