Brokerages Expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to announce $33.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.97 million to $33.99 million. Carter Bankshares reported sales of $35.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $139.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.76 million to $141.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $150.44 million, with estimates ranging from $147.18 million to $152.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield purchased 6,190 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 6,791 shares of company stock worth $99,536 in the last ninety days. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. 70,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $415.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.22. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $16.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

