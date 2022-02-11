Brokerages Expect Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

NASDAQ EXFY traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,298. Expensify has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,370,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

