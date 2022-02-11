Brokerages Expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn acquired 12,500 shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 409,798 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 71.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 294,608 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCRD stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.53. 43,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,135. The firm has a market cap of $136.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.56. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

