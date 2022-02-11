Brokerages Expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Saratoga Investment posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.46. 19,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,956. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.