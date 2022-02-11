Brokerages Expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to post sales of $128.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.00 million and the highest is $129.98 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $102.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $491.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $492.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $556.41 million, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $573.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ TGLS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. 253,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,699. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

