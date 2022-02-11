Brokerages Set Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) PT at $22.00

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.57. Amyris has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

