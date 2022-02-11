Brokerages Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target at $202.60

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Shares of GTLS stock traded down $4.55 on Friday, hitting $116.75. 4,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.75 and a 200 day moving average of $167.89. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.