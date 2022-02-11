Brokerages Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target at $202.60

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.60.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
