Brokerages Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target at $202.60

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Shares of GTLS stock traded down $4.55 on Friday, hitting $116.75. 4,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.75 and a 200 day moving average of $167.89. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

