Brokerages Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target at $39.60

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,286. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 335.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

