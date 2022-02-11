Brokerages Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target at $48.50

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.90.

Several research firms have commented on DLO. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get DLocal alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. DLocal has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.