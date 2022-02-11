Brokerages Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT at $676.20

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $671.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company.

IDXX stock opened at $526.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,781,000 after purchasing an additional 85,085 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

