Brokerages Set Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Price Target at $105.63

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSR. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CSR traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $91.97. The stock had a trading volume of 61,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,246. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.11. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $112.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,028.53%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

