Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Target Price at C$66.88

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$67.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$62.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

TSE PD traded up C$7.88 during trading on Friday, reaching C$68.61. 235,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,675. The firm has a market cap of C$912.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$24.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.50.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

