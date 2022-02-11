Brokerages Set The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Price Target at $211.88

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

SMG stock traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.15. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.33.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

