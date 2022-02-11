Brokers Issue Forecasts for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AEM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $47.19 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

