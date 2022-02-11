Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mullen Group Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Mullen Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$12.11 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$14.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 18.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

