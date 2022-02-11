Brokers Issue Forecasts for Onto Innovation Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Onto Innovation in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $91.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $106.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,506,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,091,000 after purchasing an additional 183,335 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,935 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

