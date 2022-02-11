Brokers Offer Predictions for ECN Capital Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ECN Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$123.48 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ECN. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Standpoint Research raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.40.

ECN opened at C$5.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.42. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$12.24.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

