Brokers Set Expectations for International Seaways, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.30 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

INSW stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.23. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 43,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

