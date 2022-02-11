Brokers Set Expectations for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

NYSE PMT opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 391,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 51.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 214,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

