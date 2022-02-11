Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Price Target Increased to C$79.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.57.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down C$1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$74.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,597. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$71.95. The company has a market cap of C$116.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of C$51.17 and a 1-year high of C$79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In related news, Director Brian Lawson sold 34,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.27, for a total transaction of C$2,771,456.36. Also, Director Augustine Thomas O’donnell bought 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$72.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,411.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,902.08.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

