Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 12,410 shares.The stock last traded at $48.27 and had previously closed at $47.60.

Several research firms recently commented on BBU. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

