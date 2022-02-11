Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty reiterated their hold rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BEP.UN. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$53.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.15.

Shares of BEP.UN stock opened at C$43.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.93 billion and a PE ratio of -43.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.72. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$39.24 and a 52-week high of C$60.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -122.60%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

