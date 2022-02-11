Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $137-147 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.95 million.Brooks Automation also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.150 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Brooks Automation stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.77. 644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.76. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $70.17 and a 12-month high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.53 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

