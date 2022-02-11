Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.29-2.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to ~$2.54-2.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.Bruker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.290-$2.330 EPS.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.58. Bruker has a one year low of $56.93 and a one year high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.71.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bruker by 60.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bruker by 340.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153,140 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

