BSC Station (BSCS) Market Cap Hits $3.45 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One BSC Station coin can now be bought for $0.0935 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BSC Station has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. BSC Station has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $530,157.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BSC Station alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00045065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.30 or 0.06866343 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,512.53 or 0.99752574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00051124 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006118 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSC Station should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSC Station using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSC Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSC Station and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.