BTIG Research Lowers Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Price Target to $2.00

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) had its target price decreased by analysts at BTIG Research from $5.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SONN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

SONN opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $18.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.57. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 565,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 481,060 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

