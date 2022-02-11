Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,689 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Bumble were worth $12,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 268.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 135,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 98,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bumble by 242.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after buying an additional 457,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 39.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,598,000 after purchasing an additional 173,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get Bumble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.65. 4,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,804. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.36. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.53 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.61.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.