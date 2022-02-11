Bunge (NYSE:BG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share.

NYSE BG traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $99.06. 1,452,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunge has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $103.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

