CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 10,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 251,247 shares.The stock last traded at $25.55 and had previously closed at $25.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in CAE by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 4,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CAE by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CAE by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

