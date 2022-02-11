Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Announces Earnings Results

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of CSTE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 171,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,395. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $399.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.80. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

