CafeSwap Token (BREW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,411.00

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. CafeSwap Token has a total market cap of $277,060.08 and $2,411.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.45 or 0.07084939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,640.94 or 1.00076221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006324 BTC.

About CafeSwap Token

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 10,957,105 coins and its circulating supply is 10,747,321 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

